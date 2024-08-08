Astrazeneca Pharma India reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.79 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.15% to Rs 387.52 croreNet loss of Astrazeneca Pharma India reported to Rs 11.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 53.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.15% to Rs 387.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 295.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales387.52295.47 31 OPM %9.8222.76 -PBDT46.3175.19 -38 PBT42.4071.40 -41 NP-11.7953.86 PL
