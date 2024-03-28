Sensex (    %)
                             
RVNL successfully bids for electric traction systems project

Image

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 7:04 PM IST
Of South Eastern Railway
Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from SER HQ-ELECTRICAL/SOUTH EASTERN RAILWAY for Design, Supply, Erection, Testing and Commissioning for upgradation of Electric traction system from 1 x 25 KV to 2 x 25 KV traction system for Kharagpur (Excl.) Bhadrak (Excl.) section of Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway to meet 3000 MT loading Target." The value of the order is Rs 148.26 crore.
First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

