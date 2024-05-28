Business Standard
S I Capital &amp; Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Sales rise 75.86% to Rs 0.51 crore
Net Loss of S I Capital & Financial Services reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 75.86% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 90.11% to Rs 1.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.510.29 76 1.730.91 90 OPM %-7.840 --10.98-17.58 - PBDT-0.20-0.04 -400 -0.65-0.07 -829 PBT-0.22-0.05 -340 -0.72-0.10 -620 NP-0.22-0.05 -340 -0.72-0.10 -620
First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

