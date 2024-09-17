Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PM Suyra Ghar scheme becoming medium of employment generation and environment protection

PM Suyra Ghar scheme becoming medium of employment generation and environment protection

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has stated India is the first G20 nation to achieve the climate commitments set in Paris, that too 9 years before the deadline. Modi outlined the nations goals to achieve the target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and said that the government has turned the green transition into a peoples movement. He suggested studying Indias unique scheme for Rooftop Solar - PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme where the government funds a Rooftop Solar Setup for every family and helps in installation. Through this scheme, the Prime Minister said, every household in India becomes a power producer. He informed that more than 1 crore 30 lakh families have registered under the scheme and installation work has been completed in 3.25 lakh houses so far. Modi further added that PM Suyra Ghar scheme is becoming a medium of employment generation and environment protection generating around 20 lakh jobs. PM Modi informed that the government aims to prepare 3 lakh youth as skilled manpower under this scheme.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Kolkata rape case: SC allows live streaming of case as hearing commences

Mpox, blood

Suspected mpox infection reported from Kerala, samples sent for testing

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty steady over 25,400; India August WPI up 1.31%

Badminton, shuttlecock

Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat makes 1st-round exit from China Open

Amit Shah, Home Minister, Amit

NDA govt approved infra projects worth Rs 3 trn in first 100 days: Shah

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon