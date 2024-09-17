PM Suyra Ghar scheme becoming medium of employment generation and environment protection

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has stated India is the first G20 nation to achieve the climate commitments set in Paris, that too 9 years before the deadline. Modi outlined the nations goals to achieve the target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030 and said that the government has turned the green transition into a peoples movement. He suggested studying Indias unique scheme for Rooftop Solar - PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme where the government funds a Rooftop Solar Setup for every family and helps in installation. Through this scheme, the Prime Minister said, every household in India becomes a power producer. He informed that more than 1 crore 30 lakh families have registered under the scheme and installation work has been completed in 3.25 lakh houses so far. Modi further added that PM Suyra Ghar scheme is becoming a medium of employment generation and environment protection generating around 20 lakh jobs. PM Modi informed that the government aims to prepare 3 lakh youth as skilled manpower under this scheme.