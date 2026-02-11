S.M. Gold standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 67.32% to Rs 52.74 crore

Net profit of S.M. Gold rose 50.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 67.32% to Rs 52.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.52.7431.521.120.820.310.180.310.170.210.14

