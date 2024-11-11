S P Apparels consolidated net profit declines 23.14% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.80% to Rs 391.30 croreNet profit of S P Apparels declined 23.14% to Rs 21.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 28.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 33.80% to Rs 391.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 292.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales391.30292.46 34 OPM %12.7015.90 -PBDT41.3747.94 -14 PBT30.3738.41 -21 NP21.9528.56 -23
