KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 12.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.78% to Rs 170.49 croreNet profit of KM Sugar Mills declined 12.79% to Rs 4.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 0.78% to Rs 170.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 169.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales170.49169.17 1 OPM %8.608.90 -PBDT11.5012.67 -9 PBT6.207.21 -14 NP4.845.55 -13
