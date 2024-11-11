Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Genus Prime Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 0.06 crore

Net Loss of Genus Prime Infra reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.060.06 0 OPM %-33.33-3333.33 -PBDT-0.02-2.00 99 PBT-0.02-2.00 99 NP-0.02-2.00 99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Bank of India Q2FY25 results: Net profit jumps 63% to Rs 2,374 cr

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India targets $100 billion trade with Russia by 2030: EAM Jaishankar

Yogendra Yadav

'Very sad experience': Yogendra Yadav slams Air India's poor service

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 LIVE SCORE: India 1 | 0 Malaysia in 3rd quarter

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Scindia optimistic on non-terrestrial networks to connect unconnected India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon