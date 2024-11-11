Business Standard
Insecticides India consolidated net profit rises 15.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:07 PM IST

Sales decline 9.90% to Rs 627.09 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India rose 15.69% to Rs 61.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 9.90% to Rs 627.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 695.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales627.09695.99 -10 OPM %14.2811.77 -PBDT89.5779.10 13 PBT82.3271.75 15 NP61.4953.15 16

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

