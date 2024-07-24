S V Global Mill consolidated net profit rises 106.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 1.76 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of S V Global Mill rose 106.25% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.761.6134.0926.710.640.580.640.470.660.32