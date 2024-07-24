S V Global Mill consolidated net profit rises 106.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.32% to Rs 1.76 croreNet profit of S V Global Mill rose 106.25% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.32% to Rs 1.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.761.61 9 OPM %34.0926.71 -PBDT0.640.58 10 PBT0.640.47 36 NP0.660.32 106
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content