Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 10.04% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.83% to Rs 30953.60 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Finserv rose 10.04% to Rs 2137.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1942.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 34.83% to Rs 30953.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 22957.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.