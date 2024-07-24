Go Fashion (India) standalone net profit rises 9.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.78% to Rs 220.09 crore

Net profit of Go Fashion (India) rose 9.02% to Rs 28.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.78% to Rs 220.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 190.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.220.09190.1032.7833.7866.9059.7137.4334.8128.6526.28