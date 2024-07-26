SagarSoft (India) consolidated net profit rises 454.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.29% to Rs 38.71 crore

Net profit of SagarSoft (India) rose 454.05% to Rs 2.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.29% to Rs 38.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 32.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.38.7132.457.724.133.291.462.700.862.050.37