Shree Digvijay Cement Co. consolidated net profit declines 34.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shree Digvijay Cement Co. declined 34.67% to Rs 11.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 8.35% to Rs 176.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 192.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.176.83192.9512.1915.9123.0231.7915.0222.8311.2717.25