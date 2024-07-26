KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 56.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.89% to Rs 237.56 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of KFin Technologies rose 56.92% to Rs 68.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.89% to Rs 237.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 181.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.237.56181.5041.9538.52106.5872.2991.8159.8568.0743.38