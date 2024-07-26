KFin Technologies consolidated net profit rises 56.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.89% to Rs 237.56 croreNet profit of KFin Technologies rose 56.92% to Rs 68.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 43.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.89% to Rs 237.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 181.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales237.56181.50 31 OPM %41.9538.52 -PBDT106.5872.29 47 PBT91.8159.85 53 NP68.0743.38 57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content