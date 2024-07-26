Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shri Kalyan Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.18 crore
Net loss of Shri Kalyan Holdings reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.180.24 -25 OPM %-22.2270.83 -PBDT-0.110.04 PL PBT-0.110.03 PL NP-0.110.03 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Google Doodle celebrates Paris 2024 Olympics with unique illustration

IMD weather 2024: Heavy rainfall in multiple states of India; details here

BCCI accuses Byju's CEO of misleading Karnataka HC in insolvency hearing

TDS rationalisation on life insurance payouts draws mixed reactions

Tech wrap Jul 26: OpenAI SearchGPT, Microsoft Bing, Gemini 1.5 Flash, more

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayKargil Diwas 2024 QuotesNEET UG 2024 Revised ResultLatest News LIVESearchGPTGold-Silver Price TodayBelated ITROlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon