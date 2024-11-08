Sahyadri Industries standalone net profit declines 49.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.00% to Rs 103.22 croreNet profit of Sahyadri Industries declined 49.08% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.00% to Rs 103.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 120.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales103.22120.02 -14 OPM %9.1110.52 -PBDT8.8211.00 -20 PBT2.685.26 -49 NP1.933.79 -49
