Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 66.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 19.65% to Rs 52.75 croreNet profit of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure declined 66.09% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 19.65% to Rs 52.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 65.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales52.7565.65 -20 OPM %10.108.56 -PBDT2.362.78 -15 PBT1.111.88 -41 NP0.391.15 -66
