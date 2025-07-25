Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 1337.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.80% to Rs 379.02 croreNet profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) rose 1337.80% to Rs 30.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 41.80% to Rs 379.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 267.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales379.02267.29 42 OPM %15.077.08 -PBDT54.4315.41 253 PBT40.232.81 1332 NP30.052.09 1338
