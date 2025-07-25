Friday, July 25, 2025 | 02:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 1337.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sai Silks (Kalamandir) standalone net profit rises 1337.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales rise 41.80% to Rs 379.02 crore

Net profit of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) rose 1337.80% to Rs 30.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 41.80% to Rs 379.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 267.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales379.02267.29 42 OPM %15.077.08 -PBDT54.4315.41 253 PBT40.232.81 1332 NP30.052.09 1338

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bombay Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Bombay Wire Ropes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat Lease Financing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Gujarat Lease Financing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.60 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Future Consumer reports consolidated net loss of Rs 18.60 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Global Infratech & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Global Infratech & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Nifty trades below 24,900 level; European mrkt opens lower

Nifty trades below 24,900 level; European mrkt opens lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon