Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 5.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Sakar Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 5.42% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Sales rise 34.55% to Rs 57.56 crore

Net profit of Sakar Healthcare declined 5.42% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 34.55% to Rs 57.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales57.5642.78 35 OPM %19.7426.88 -PBDT11.0410.23 8 PBT5.365.11 5 NP4.544.80 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

