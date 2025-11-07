Kiri Industries consolidated net profit declines 75.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.38% to Rs 213.44 croreNet profit of Kiri Industries declined 75.53% to Rs 19.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 80.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 23.38% to Rs 213.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 173.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales213.44173.00 23 OPM %-6.41-2.66 -PBDT-73.57-19.78 -272 PBT-85.22-30.86 -176 NP19.6580.30 -76
