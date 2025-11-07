Hindalco Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.28% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.50% to Rs 66058.00 croreNet profit of Hindalco Industries rose 21.28% to Rs 4741.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3909.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 66058.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 58203.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales66058.0058203.00 13 OPM %13.5713.54 -PBDT8877.008089.00 10 PBT6722.006157.00 9 NP4741.003909.00 21
