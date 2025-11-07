Nava consolidated net profit declines 48.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.02% to Rs 963.73 croreNet profit of Nava declined 48.43% to Rs 129.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 251.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.02% to Rs 963.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 900.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales963.73900.48 7 OPM %32.7145.94 -PBDT338.46449.62 -25 PBT244.19361.26 -32 NP129.49251.08 -48
