Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 7.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Saksoft rose 7.40% to Rs 29.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.56% to Rs 250.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 226.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.250.78226.8318.0916.7846.2639.1242.8836.0629.0227.02

