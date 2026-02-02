Saksoft consolidated net profit rises 7.40% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.56% to Rs 250.78 croreNet profit of Saksoft rose 7.40% to Rs 29.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 27.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.56% to Rs 250.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 226.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales250.78226.83 11 OPM %18.0916.78 -PBDT46.2639.12 18 PBT42.8836.06 19 NP29.0227.02 7
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients consolidated net profit declines 2.44% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:53 PM IST