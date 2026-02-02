Iris Clothings standalone net profit rises 27.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.81% to Rs 48.67 crore

Net profit of Iris Clothings rose 27.00% to Rs 3.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 45.81% to Rs 48.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.48.6733.3812.3718.065.354.964.153.173.012.37

