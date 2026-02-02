Sinclairs Hotels standalone net profit rises 415.18% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 23.35% to Rs 17.80 croreNet profit of Sinclairs Hotels rose 415.18% to Rs 5.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.35% to Rs 17.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 14.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales17.8014.43 23 OPM %40.6222.18 -PBDT9.333.01 210 PBT7.361.57 369 NP5.771.12 415
First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 2:52 PM IST