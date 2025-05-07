Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Salona Cotspin Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup, Oriental Trimex Ltd, Ksolves India Ltd and NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 May 2025.

Salona Cotspin Ltd lost 16.16% to Rs 212.95 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 11 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 127 shares in the past one month.

 

Nakoda Group of Industries Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 13.29% to Rs 16.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63 shares in the past one month.

Oriental Trimex Ltd crashed 10.63% to Rs 11.52. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.6 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ksolves India Ltd fell 9.06% to Rs 340.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 91520 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7291 shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd plummeted 8.33% to Rs 22. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4356 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11805 shares in the past one month.

Sterling Holiday Resorts launches its 7th resort in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand

Tata Elxsi partners with European College of Sport and Exercise Physicians

MRF rises as Q4 PAT jumps 33% YoY to Rs 493 cr; declares dividend of Rs 229/sh

Bharat Seats hits the roof after Q4 PAT jumps 41% YoY to Rs 11 cr

Volumes jump at Welspun Living Ltd counter

First Published: May 07 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

