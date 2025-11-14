Friday, November 14, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Salora International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.76 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 75.50% to Rs 6.10 crore

Net Loss of Salora International reported to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 75.50% to Rs 6.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 24.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.1024.90 -76 OPM %-10.82-1.41 -PBDT-0.98-0.53 -85 PBT-1.04-0.59 -76 NP-0.76-0.41 -85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 7:45 AM IST

