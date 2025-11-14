Lactose (India) standalone net profit rises 6.40% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.24% to Rs 41.18 croreNet profit of Lactose (India) rose 6.40% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 35.24% to Rs 41.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 30.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales41.1830.45 35 OPM %12.7516.45 -PBDT4.583.94 16 PBT3.142.61 20 NP2.162.03 6
