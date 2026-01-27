Monolithisch India standalone net profit rises 25.89% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.49% to Rs 30.77 crore

Net profit of Monolithisch India rose 25.89% to Rs 4.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 17.49% to Rs 30.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 26.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.30.7726.1922.8522.727.355.896.685.494.963.94

