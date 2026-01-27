Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 3.07%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 3.07%

Jan 27 2026 | 5:17 PM IST
Nifty Metal index closed up 3.07% at 11829.65 today. The index is up 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Stainless Ltd added 8.59%, Adani Enterprises Ltd gained 5.11% and Hindustan Copper Ltd rose 4.90%. The Nifty Metal index is up 44.00% over last one year compared to the 10.28% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.76% and Nifty Commodities index added 1.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.51% to close at 25175.4 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.39% to close at 81857.48 today.

AXISCADES forges strategic partnership with OGMA - Indtria Aerontica de Portugal

Spandana Sphoorty Financial reports consolidated net loss of Rs 94.97 crore in the December 2025 quarter

INR rebounds after India-EU confirm historic FTA

Jyoti Structures Q3 PAT jumps 45% YoY to Rs 17 cr

Marico Q3 PAT rises 12% YoY to Rs 447 crore

Jan 27 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

