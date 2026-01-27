Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 3.07%
Nifty Metal index closed up 3.07% at 11829.65 today. The index is up 9.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Stainless Ltd added 8.59%, Adani Enterprises Ltd gained 5.11% and Hindustan Copper Ltd rose 4.90%. The Nifty Metal index is up 44.00% over last one year compared to the 10.28% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.76% and Nifty Commodities index added 1.70% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.51% to close at 25175.4 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.39% to close at 81857.48 today.
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 5:17 PM IST