Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sambhaav Media Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sambhaav Media Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd, Uniphos Enterprises Ltd and Cosmo First Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 December 2024.

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd, Vishal Bearings Ltd, Uniphos Enterprises Ltd and Cosmo First Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 December 2024.

Sambhaav Media Ltd soared 19.57% to Rs 8.8 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 10.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.53 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Bajaj Healthcare Ltd surged 18.94% to Rs 557.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33922 shares in the past one month.

Vishal Bearings Ltd spiked 16.23% to Rs 132.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6332 shares in the past one month.

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd jumped 12.35% to Rs 184.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1845 shares in the past one month.

Cosmo First Ltd gained 10.23% to Rs 1058.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15754 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Aurionpro Solutions shares jump 8%; here's what's boosting rally in stock

Sarwan Singh Pandher

If talks happen, they will be with Centre: Farmers' leader Pandher

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

LIVE news: Protesting farmers commence 'Rail Roko' protest across Punjab

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Financials, Metal, Cons Dur drag Sensex 400 pts lower to 80,300; Nifty at 24,250

Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore

Nasa pushes back Sunita Williams' return, mission now set for Spring 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon