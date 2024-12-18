Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Aurionpro Solutions shares jump 8%; here's what's boosting rally in stock

Aurionpro Solutions shares jump 8%; here's what's boosting rally in stock

The AryaXAI explainability stack also includes existing methods such as SHAP, LIME, SmoothGrad, and Integrated Gradients, along with tools to help users choose the best explanation method

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Aurionpro Solutions shares jumped 7.9 per cent in trade, logging an intraday high at Rs 1868.8 per share on BSE. The buying sparked after the company arm launched AryaXAI.
 
Around 12:54 AM, Aurionpro Solutions share price was up 7.61 per cent at Rs 1,863.35 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.46 per cent at 80,310.81. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 10,288.21 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 1,989.95 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 897.5 per share. 
 
As per the filing, as part of the Aurionpro Enterprise AI suite, AryaXAI addresses the increasing demand for transparency and accountability in high-stakes industries where artificial intelligence (AI) usage is subject to regulations and potential model failures can have profound consequences.
 
 
The AryaXAI explainability stack also includes existing methods such as SHAP, LIME, SmoothGrad, and Integrated Gradients, along with tools to help users choose the best explanation method for any model.
 
For critical alignment, AryaXAI offers strategies such as synthetic alignment to enhance model accuracy and performance, ensuring responsible, high-performing AI models. Its monitoring tools detect issues such as data drift and model bias, while customizable risk frameworks help maintain effective AI systems. An intuitive interface and automated logging simplify compliance and audits.
 
"In mission-critical use cases like financial services, healthcare, and defense, the lack of clear insights into AI decision-making limits trust and adoption. At the same time, evolving regulations in these sectors demand greater clarity, accountability, and safety from AI systems," said Vinay Kumar Sankarapu, CEO of Arya.ai, an Aurionpro Company. 
 
Sankarapu added: AryaXAI is tackling these challenges by developing advanced explainability techniques and rigorous evaluation tools (evals) that provide enterprises with a clear understanding of their AI systems and multiple alignment options.

More From This Section

Indian hotel, hotel

This BSE smallcap realty stock rose 18% on collaborating with Indian Hotels

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

63 Moons extends rally on one-time settlement with NIF; zooms 66% in 1 mth

share market

Here's why CDSL share dropped in trade on December 18; details here

IPO

Hamps Bio IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, and listing schedule

Tata Motors

Tata Motors slips 2% amid heavy volume; 5.39 mn shares change hands on NSE

 
Aurionpro Solutions is a global leader in providing advanced technology solutions with a focus on Banking, Mobility, Payments, Insurance, Data Center Services, and Government sectors. We leverage Enterprise AI to create comprehensive solutions that drive intelligent transformation for our clients worldwide. 
 
In the past one year, Aurionpro Solutions shares have lost 43.4 per cent against Sensex's rise of 13 per cent. 

Also Read

Aurionpro Solutions

Aurionpro up 3% on bagging multi mn dollar deal from bank in South Asia

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Aurionpro up 4% on inking multi-million dollar deal with Saudi Arabian bank

Sarwan Singh Pandher

If talks happen, they will be with Centre: Farmers' leader Pandher

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

LIVE news: Protesting farmers commence 'Rail Roko' protest across Punjab

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Financials, Metal, Cons Dur drag Sensex 400 pts lower to 80,300; Nifty at 24,250

Topics : Aurionpro Solutions Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon