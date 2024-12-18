Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suyog Telematics spurts as board to mull fund raising on Dec 21

Suyog Telematics spurts as board to mull fund raising on Dec 21

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

Suyog Telematics surged 5.40% to Rs 1,952.20 after its board is scheduled to meet on Saturday, 21 December 2024 to consider the proposal for raising funds by issue of equity or any other equity‐linked or convertible securities.

The may raise funds through all or any permissible modes or method, including private placement, preferential issue or such other modes as may be permitted under applicable law, subject to all such regulatory/statutory approvals and, shareholders approval.

Suyog Telematics is engaged in business of is serving Mobile Telecom Industry as Service provider of Telecommunication Products and Services.

The companys net profit increased 24.7% to Rs 20.27 crore on 16.9% rise in net sales to Rs 47.74 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Financials, Metal, Cons Dur drag Sensex 400 pts lower to 80,300; Nifty at 24,250

Indian hotel, hotel

This BSE smallcap realty stock rose 18% on collaborating with Indian Hotels

Donald Trump, Trump

'If they tax us, we tax them': Trump threatens reciprocal tariffs on India

Spacewalk

9-hour spacewalk: Chinese astronauts top US record, making space history

Representative image: Galaxy S24 with One UI 7, Samsung Project Moohan

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked in January: What to expect from Galaxy S25 series

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon