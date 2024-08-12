Sampann Utpadan India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.54 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.24% to Rs 20.19 croreNet Loss of Sampann Utpadan India reported to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.24% to Rs 20.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales20.1917.52 15 OPM %-1.780.74 -PBDT-0.64-0.07 -814 PBT-2.06-1.31 -57 NP-1.54-0.98 -57
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content