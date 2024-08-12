Business Standard
Sumedha Fiscal Services consolidated net profit declines 5.69% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Sales rise 101.24% to Rs 34.13 crore
Net profit of Sumedha Fiscal Services declined 5.69% to Rs 1.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 101.24% to Rs 34.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales34.1316.96 101 OPM %8.1515.39 -PBDT2.802.64 6 PBT2.592.45 6 NP1.992.11 -6
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

