Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation consolidated net profit rises 28.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:34 PM IST
Sales rise 12.81% to Rs 61.75 crore
Net profit of Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation rose 28.50% to Rs 32.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.81% to Rs 61.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 54.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales61.7554.74 13 OPM %97.2396.46 -PBDT40.1036.49 10 PBT40.0536.43 10 NP32.5125.30 28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

LIVE: Will hand over probe to CBI if police fail to solve RG Kar case by Sunday, says Bengal CM

Heavy rain continues to lash Himachal Pradesh, 338 roads closed: Officials

FirstCry IPO listing price prediction: GMP hints 18% gain on debut; Details

Dr Reddy's Labs shares drop after US FDA gives VIA tag to Vizag facilities

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts post initial Hindenburg jolt; Nifty atop 24,400, pvt banks gain

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon