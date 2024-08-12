Hi-Tech Pipes consolidated net profit rises 125.06% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.01% to Rs 866.98 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Hi-Tech Pipes rose 125.06% to Rs 18.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 35.01% to Rs 866.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 642.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.866.98642.174.923.3029.1313.5224.0010.7918.058.02