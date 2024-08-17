Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Samvardhana Motherson arm incorporates WOS in Abu Dhabi

Samvardhana Motherson arm incorporates WOS in Abu Dhabi

Image

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
SMRC Automotive Holdings Netherlands B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International, has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS), namely, Motherson International, Abu Dhabi.
Motherson International has been incorporated to carry on the business of manufacturing, assembling, marketing, trading, import, export, sourcing, tooling, purchasing raw material for all kinds of parts, subparts for automotive, nonautomotive and related industry.
The new entitys AED 30,000,000 authorised share capital will be subscribed by SAHNBV (a wholly owned subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International), in one or more tranches for cash.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Samvardhana Motherson International is the flagship company of the Samvardhana Motherson group.
The companys consolidated net profit of Rs 994.17 crore in Q1 FY25, jumped 65.45% as against Rs 600.87 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Total revenue from operations increased 28.51% YoY to Rs 28,867.96 crore during the June 2024 quarter.
The scrip rose 0.65% to close at Rs 185.70 on Friday, 16 August 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Yunus, Muhammad Yunus

Bangladesh interim govt committed to holding free and fair elections: Yunus

Mall

LIVE news: People evacuated from Noida mall sparking fear of bomb threat; mall says 'security drill'

Siddaramaiah

Neutral probe integral, says K'taka Guv allowing prosecution against CM

Modi, Narendra Modi

Let's work unitedly to confront pressing challenges: PM to Global South

Akhilesh Yadav, Akhilesh

SP will achieve a historic victory in the by-elections: Akhilesh Yadav

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon