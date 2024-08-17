Business Standard
Gawar Narnaul Highway Pvt standalone net profit rises 46.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Gawar Narnaul Highway Pvt standalone net profit rises 46.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 17 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 37.46% to Rs 12.42 crore
Net profit of Gawar Narnaul Highway Pvt rose 46.62% to Rs 4.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 37.46% to Rs 12.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.4219.86 -37 OPM %89.3747.48 -PBDT5.643.76 50 PBT5.643.76 50 NP4.122.81 47
First Published: Aug 17 2024 | 1:37 PM IST

