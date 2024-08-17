JFC Finance (India) standalone net profit rises 1310.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 165.43% to Rs 2.15 croreNet profit of JFC Finance (India) rose 1310.34% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 165.43% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.150.81 165 OPM %78.6044.44 -PBDT4.890.41 1093 PBT4.870.39 1149 NP4.090.29 1310
