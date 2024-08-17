JFC Finance (India) standalone net profit rises 1310.34% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 165.43% to Rs 2.15 crore

Net profit of JFC Finance (India) rose 1310.34% to Rs 4.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 165.43% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2.150.8178.6044.444.890.414.870.394.090.29