Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd soars 1.25%, Gains for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 117.3, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 49.24% in last one year as compared to a 23.46% gain in NIFTY and a 47.54% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 117.3, up 1.25% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.36% on the day, quoting at 21933.05. The Sensex is at 72244.95, up 0.22%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has added around 10.97% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19380.5, up 1.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 218.4 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 117.9, up 1.38% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 49.24% in last one year as compared to a 23.46% gain in NIFTY and a 47.54% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 90.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

