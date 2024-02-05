Speculative Net Longs In Euro Inch Higher

Large currency speculators net long positions in the Euro futures market inched up very marginally, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 88771 contracts in the data reported through January 30, 2024. This was a weekly addition of 447 net contracts although it stays at its lowest level in nearly three-months.

