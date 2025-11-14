Sanco Trans standalone net profit rises 1480.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.51% to Rs 31.93 croreNet profit of Sanco Trans rose 1480.65% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.51% to Rs 31.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31.9325.24 27 OPM %8.494.87 -PBDT3.261.96 66 PBT1.990.65 206 NP4.900.31 1481
