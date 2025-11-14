Friday, November 14, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanco Trans standalone net profit rises 1480.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sanco Trans standalone net profit rises 1480.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 26.51% to Rs 31.93 crore

Net profit of Sanco Trans rose 1480.65% to Rs 4.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.51% to Rs 31.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales31.9325.24 27 OPM %8.494.87 -PBDT3.261.96 66 PBT1.990.65 206 NP4.900.31 1481

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LG Electronics India drops after Q2 PAT slumps 27% YoY to Rs 389 cr

LG Electronics India drops after Q2 PAT slumps 27% YoY to Rs 389 cr

Japanese markets fall sharply

Japanese markets fall sharply

Chinese benchmark end lower after economic data

Chinese benchmark end lower after economic data

KPI Green secures Rs 696.50 cr solar power project from SJVN

KPI Green secures Rs 696.50 cr solar power project from SJVN

IIFL Finance and its subsidiaries receives ratings action from India Ratings & Research

IIFL Finance and its subsidiaries receives ratings action from India Ratings & Research

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Stocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListAlinagar Assembly Election ResultsQ2 Results TodayChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon