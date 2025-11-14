Friday, November 14, 2025 | 04:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese markets fall sharply

Japanese markets fall sharply

Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Japanese markets fell sharply as tech stocks succumbed to profit taking due to concerns over sky-high valuations.

The Nikkei average tumbled 1.77 percent to 50,376.53 while the broader Topix index settled 0.65 percent lower at 3,359.81.

Advantest, Tokyo Electron and SoftBank Group lost 6-7 percent. Among the top gainers, TOPPAN Holdings soared 14 percent and Tokyo Tatemono surged 10.4 percent.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

