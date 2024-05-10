Business Standard
Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 54.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
Sales rise 2.40% to Rs 701.12 crore
Net profit of Sangam (India) declined 54.66% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.40% to Rs 701.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 684.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 68.73% to Rs 40.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.11% to Rs 2628.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2712.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales701.12684.70 2 2628.062712.30 -3 OPM %9.5110.35 -8.2011.12 - PBDT47.0366.56 -29 156.84264.80 -41 PBT20.9152.84 -60 60.03185.41 -68 NP13.6630.13 -55 40.82130.54 -69
First Published: May 10 2024 | 3:14 PM IST

