Sangam (India) consolidated net profit declines 54.66% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.40% to Rs 701.12 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 68.73% to Rs 40.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 130.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.11% to Rs 2628.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2712.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Sangam (India) declined 54.66% to Rs 13.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.40% to Rs 701.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 684.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.701.12684.702628.062712.309.5110.358.2011.1247.0366.56156.84264.8020.9152.8460.03185.4113.6630.1340.82130.54