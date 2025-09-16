Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 10:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanghvi Movers gains after arm secures Rs 292-cr renewable order

Sanghvi Movers gains after arm secures Rs 292-cr renewable order

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Sanghvi Movers rose 1.61% to Rs 378.65 after its material subsidiary, Sangreen Future Renewable, secured an order worth Rs 292 crore from prominent Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

The project covers wind balance of plant (BOP) works, such as construction of wind turbine generator (WTG) civil foundations, internal roads, crane platforms, WTG transportation from storage yard to site, installation and mechanical completion of WTGs, internal 33 kV line works, and DP yards. Execution will start in Q2 FY26 and is targeted for completion by Q1 FY27.

Sanghvi Movers provides medium- to heavy-duty cranes on a rental basis to various private and public sector undertakings.

 

The company reported a 24.1% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.26 crore, on an 81.5% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 273.36 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

John Cockerill wins work order of Rs 80 cr from Tata Steel

John Cockerill wins work order of Rs 80 cr from Tata Steel

IZMO surges on breakthrough in high-power motor control technology

IZMO surges on breakthrough in high-power motor control technology

Mishra Dhatu Nigam gains after bagging Rs 136-cr order

Mishra Dhatu Nigam gains after bagging Rs 136-cr order

Cochin Shipyard Ltd Slides 2.25%

Cochin Shipyard Ltd Slides 2.25%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Spikes 1.04%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Spikes 1.04%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon