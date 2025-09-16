Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mishra Dhatu Nigam gains after bagging Rs 136-cr order

Mishra Dhatu Nigam gains after bagging Rs 136-cr order

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Mishra Dhatu Nigam advanced 1.63% to Rs 412.65 after the company secured an order worth Rs 136 crore, boosting its open order book to around Rs 1,983 crore as of date.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam is engaged in the business of manufacturing superalloys, titanium, special-purpose steel, and other special metals.

The company reported a 145.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 12.97 crore, on an 8% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 168.56 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Cochin Shipyard Ltd Slides 2.25%

Cochin Shipyard Ltd Slides 2.25%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Spikes 1.04%

Hero MotoCorp Ltd Spikes 1.04%

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 36,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of Rs 36,000 crore

India very focused on sustainability as the pillar of growth, says Piyush Goyal

India very focused on sustainability as the pillar of growth, says Piyush Goyal

Oval Projects Engineering JV wins order worth Rs 58.25 cr

Oval Projects Engineering JV wins order worth Rs 58.25 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon