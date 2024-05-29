Sanmit Infra standalone net profit declines 82.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 43.79% to Rs 22.18 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 13.54% to Rs 4.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.64% to Rs 94.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 139.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sanmit Infra declined 82.86% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 43.79% to Rs 22.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 39.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.