SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 69.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 112.60% to Rs 58.55 croreNet profit of SG Finserve rose 69.40% to Rs 23.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 112.60% to Rs 58.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 326.83% to Rs 78.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 357.71% to Rs 189.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
