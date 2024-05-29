Business Standard
SG Finserve standalone net profit rises 69.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 112.60% to Rs 58.55 crore
Net profit of SG Finserve rose 69.40% to Rs 23.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 112.60% to Rs 58.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 326.83% to Rs 78.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 357.71% to Rs 189.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 41.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales58.5527.54 113 189.7241.45 358 OPM %89.9790.45 -89.1679.52 - PBDT31.9918.75 71 105.1925.05 320 PBT31.9118.74 70 105.0225.02 320 NP23.8014.05 69 78.5818.41 327
First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

